Biden calls Putin's suspending of nuclear treaty a "big mistake"

Warsaw, Poland — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to pull out of the country’s sole remaining nuclear arms control treaty with the US was a "big mistake," President Joe Biden said Wednesday, the latest volley in a diplomatic showdown between Washington and Moscow as the president wraps up a four-day trip to the region.

President Joe Biden was seen with a smudge on his forehead to mark Ash Wednesday as he attended the NATO Bucharest Nine (B9) Summit in Poland on Wednesday. © Collage: REUTERS

President Biden weighed in on the Kremlin’s announcement as he arrived at the presidential palace in Warsaw, where he met with leaders of nations from the NATO alliance’s eastern flank amid unease over Russia’s ongoing assault in Ukraine.

The Bucharest Nine — Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia — was formed in the wake of Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. Leaders worry a Russian victory in Ukraine could embolden Putin to invade other countries on the eastern edge of Europe.

Putin announced this week during his annual parliamentary address that he was suspending cooperation with the New START nuclear nonproliferation agreement, ratcheting up tensions with Washington as he faulted Ukraine and Western allies for starting the war. The Russian leader’s announcement came hours before Biden delivered remarks at Warsaw’s Royal Castle to mark the anniversary of Moscow’s assault on Ukraine a year ago.

"It was a big mistake," said Biden, bearing a black smudge on his forehead to mark Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

Biden extended the New START treaty with Russia for an additional five years when he took office, arguing it was in the best security interests of both countries.