Ukraine war: Russia steps up attacks as war's first anniversary nears

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian forces are coming under increased pressure in eastern Ukraine , the site of some of the bloodiest battles to date, as the Russian invasion is just 11 days away from its first anniversary.

A Ukrainian fighter fires towards Russian troops in the Donetsk region of Ukraine amid Russia's heightened attacks on the country. © REUTERS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that a long anticipated offensive by Russian forces against Ukraine was already under way.

"I think the reality is that we have seen the start already," Stoltenberg said at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Russia was already deploying "thousands and thousands of more troops, accepting a very high rate of casualty, taking big losses, but putting pressure on the Ukrainians," he added.

"What Russia lacks in quality, they try to compensate in quantity," Stoltenberg noted.

"For me, this just highlights the importance of timing. It's urgent to provide Ukraine with more weapons," he said, ahead of a US-led meeting on Tuesday of around 50 countries to coordinate weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

"We are in a race of logistics," he stated.

"Key capabilities like ammunition, fuel and spare parts must reach Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield. Speed will save lives."

Ukraine and its allies have been saying for weeks they expected a major Russian onslaught in the east as spring approaches.