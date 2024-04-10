Biden promises Israel "ironclad" support against Iran reprisals

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Wednesday promised "ironclad" support for Israel as Iran threatens reprisals over a strike that leveled an Iranian consulate building in Damascus and killed two generals.

Biden's promise comes despite his public criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the toll on civilians in Israel's campaign against Hamas, especially after a strike killed seven aid workers.



Iran is "threatening to launch a significant attack on Israel," Biden told a news conference.

"As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden said.

"Let me say it again – ironclad. We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," said Biden, who was speaking next to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

US officials have voiced alarm over the prospect of an imminent strike against Israeli interests after Israel on April 1 destroyed the consulate building, killing seven members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards including two generals.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned in a speech Wednesday that the "evil regime" of Israel "must be punished and will be punished."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz swiftly reposted, in a Persian-language statement on social media site X, "If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack Iran."