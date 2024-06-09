Biden vows US is "standing strong" with Ukraine on France state visit

Paris, France - President Joe Biden on Saturday vowed Washington was "standing strong" with Ukraine as French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hosted him on a state visit overshadowed by Kyiv's fight against Russia and the looming US election.

French President Emmanuel Macron (l.) and US President Joe Biden wave ahead of a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris. © REUTERS

Speaking after visiting Normandy earlier this week to mark 80 years since the D-Day wartime landings, Biden repeatedly emphasized the value of America's European alliances in a swipe at his more isolationist election rival Donald Trump.



With Ukraine struggling to repel Russian advances over two years into the war, Biden insisted that under his rule the US would not flinch in its support for Kyiv.

"Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine," Biden said alongside Macron after talks at the Elysee Palace.

"All of Europe will be threatened, we are not going to let that happen," Biden said.

"The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not, I say it again, walk away," he added.

Biden (81) is set to face his Republican rival and predecessor Trump later this year in the presidential elections.

Trump has also signaled his lack of interest in international organizations, including the controversial NATO military alliance, and previously boasted he could solve the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours if elected.