Biden weighs in on case of woman forced to leave Texas for abortion: "Outrageous"

Washington DC - President Joe Biden said it was "outrageous" that a woman was forced to leave Texas to seek an emergency abortion , after the state's courts said she could not terminate her risky pregnancy.

President Joe Biden (l.) has said it is "outrageous" that 31-year-old Kate Cox had to leave Texas to seek an abortion for her risky pregnancy. © Collage: Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS & Courtesy of Kate Cox/Handout via REUTERS

"No woman should be forced to go to court or flee her home state just to receive the health care she needs. But that is exactly what happened in Texas thanks to Republican elected officials, and it is simply outrageous," Biden said in a White House statement.

Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from Dallas, is more than 20 weeks pregnant with a fetus with a rare genetic defect, full trisomy 18, which means it will likely die before birth or at most live a few days.

Doctors say failure to terminate the pregnancy could cause a rupture to Cox's uterus, threatening her future fertility and her life.

Because of the strict abortion laws in Texas, she sued the state last week. After lawyers on both sides argued over whether Cox should be able to get the procedure, a judge in Travis County ruled in her favor.

But the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton quickly appealed to the Texas Supreme Court. Paxton also threatened to prosecute any doctor carrying out the abortion.

On Monday Cox left the state to seek an emergency abortion, and hours later. the Texas Supreme Court issued an order siding with the government and reversing the lower court's decision.

"This past week of legal limbo has been hellish for Kate," Nancy Northup, president and CEO at the Center for Reproductive Rights, which filed the case on behalf of Cox, her husband and physician, said at the time.