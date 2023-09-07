Hunter Biden faces impending legal trouble after collapse of plea deal

Wilmington, Delaware - President Joe Biden 's son Hunter will be charged before the end of September with a federal firearm offense after his plea deal went sour, Special counsel David Weiss said Wednesday in a court filing.

Hunter Biden (r.), President Joe Biden's son, will be charged with a gun offense by the end of September. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The prosecutor, who has investigated the president's son for five years, said a grand jury would issue its indictment in the case before September 29.



According to the original Weiss charges filed in June, Biden failed to file his tax returns on time for earnings of more than $1.5 million for 2017 and 2018.

He also bought and kept a handgun for a few weeks in 2018 even though he had, as he has openly admitted, a serious drug problem.

In a deal reached with Weiss in late July, Biden agreed to plea guilty to two minor tax charges.

In exchange, he was offered probation, as he had already paid what he owed the government along with penalties.

Weiss also agreed to suspend the felony gun charge if Biden completed "pretrial diversion," which often involves counseling or rehabilitation.