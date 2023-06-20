Hunter Biden reaches plea deal on gun and tax charges

Wilmington, Delaware - President Joe Biden 's son Hunter has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal income tax and admitted to illegally owning a gun, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Hunter Biden, in a plea agreement with the US Attorney's Office in his home state of Delaware, acknowledged possessing a firearm despite being a drug user.

The agreement between the 53-year-old Biden and US prosecutors will still need to be approved by a federal judge.

The president's son is unlikely to face any prison time.

President Biden and his wife, Jill, issued a brief statement following the announcement of the deal.

"The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life," White House spokesperson Ian Sams said. "We will have no further comment."