Hunter Biden tax charges get dismissed – but it could spell more trouble

Dover, Delaware - The federal judge overseeing the tax evasion case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has officially dismissed the charges – but it could mean more trouble.

US District Judge Maryellen Noreika dismissed the charges on Thursday after granting a motion "without prejudice" filed by the special counsel leading the case, according to The Hill.

Back in June, Hunter was charged for failing to file his tax returns on time on earnings of more than $1.5 million for 2017 and 2018.

He reached a plea deal with the Department of Justice, agreeing to plead guilty and serve two years probation for the charges, but the deal ultimately fell through.

Last week, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that David Weiss, the Delaware attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump who has been overseeing the case, has been appointed special counsel in the case.

Upon his promotion, Weiss moved to have the case dismissed, as his new position granted him the ability to charge Hunter outside his Delaware jurisdiction, opening the door for the possibility of more charges to come.