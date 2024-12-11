Nippon Steel hits back in angry response to Biden and Trump stance on US Steel takeover bid

Tokyo, Japan - Nippon Steel on Wednesday slammed the "inappropriate" influence of politics on its planned takeover of US Steel after President Joe Biden was reportedly ready to block it.

Nippon Steel hit back at "inappropriate" political interference in its bid to take over US Steel, in response to public stances taken by President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. © Collage: REUTERS

The deal worth $14.9 billion including debts is being reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), helmed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Bloomberg News, citing people close to the matter, said Biden planned to kill the sale on national security grounds when the review is finished later this month.

"It is inappropriate that politics continue to outweigh true national security interests – especially with the indispensable alliance between the US and Japan as the important foundation," a Nippon Steel statement said.

"We have engaged in good faith with all parties to underscore how the transaction will bolster American economic and national security by countering the threats posed by China," it added.

"Nippon Steel still has confidence in the justice and fairness of America and its legal system, and – if necessary – will work with US Steel to consider and take all available measures to reach a fair conclusion."

The takeover was agreed by the companies around a year ago. US Steel says it needs the Nippon deal to ensure sufficient investment in plants in Pennsylvania, which it warns it may have to shutter if the sale is blocked.

But the buyout has been fiercely condemned by the United Steelworkers union, despite Nippon's promises of investments to keep Pennsylvania factories competitive and newer "mini mills" in the American South.