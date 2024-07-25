Harris "will not be silent" on Gaza after tough talks with Netanyahu

Washington DC - Kamala Harris signaled a major shift in US Gaza policy Thursday, with the presidential hopeful telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seal a peace deal and insisting she would not be "silent" on the suffering in the Palestinian enclave.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (r.) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l.) look on before the start of a meeting in the Vice President's ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Thursday in Washington, DC. © Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images/AFP POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ripping up outgoing President Joe Biden's playbook of mostly behind-the-scenes pressure on Israel, the vice president said after meeting Netanyahu that it was time to end the "devastating" war.



"What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time," Harris told reporters.

"We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent."

The 59-year-old – now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after Biden said at the weekend he would not stand in November's election – said she pressed Netanyahu on the dire situation in the "frank" meeting.

She said she "expressed with the prime minister my serious concern about the scale of human suffering and Gaza, including the death of far too many innocent civilians."

"And I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there."

Harris also called for the establishment of a Palestinian state and went on to call on both him and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire and hostage release deal to end the war sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.



"As I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done," she said.