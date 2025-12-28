Kamala Harris drops her best dating advice for cuffing season!

Washington DC - For those out looking for a partner this cuffing season, former Vice President Kamala Harris has spilled some of her best tips for dating!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris shared some of her dating wisdom during a recent podcast appearance. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Harris appeared on the Rich Little Brokegirls podcast this week to promote her new memoir, 107 Days, but the conversation soon drifted into the personal realm when she and host Kimberly Bizu began to discuss dating.

The 61-year-old politician said that the most important thing to consider when looking for a serious relationship is to be good to yourself – and choose a partner who is good to you.

"Choose to be with someone who allows you to laugh at yourself and them," she added.

You should also choose someone with whom you want to enjoy and share all of life's little moments, whether it's just a short walk or the weekly grocery shopping, Harris explained.

Harris, who has been married to Doug Emhoff since 2014, also had a tip for anyone who is more interested in something "casual," saying, "Be in those phases where you are having fun. Be in those phases where you have a sense of, 'I just want something more.'"