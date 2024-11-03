Kamala Harris faces "herself" in surprise SNL skit appearance!

New York, New York - Kamala Harris stopped by Saturday Night Live to give herself a pep talk days before the presidential election.

Maya Rudolph (l.) and Kamala Harris appeared together in the cold open for the last Saturday Night Live episode before the 2024 election. © REUTERS

The vice president appeared as the "mirror image" of herself alongside Maya Rudolph, who reprised her role as Harris, during the show's cold open.

The surprise appearance was the result of an unscheduled stop on the way to a rally in Detroit, Michigan.

The final show before Tuesday's election opened on a CNN parody, before cutting to a Trump rally with Austin Johnson portraying the former president and his most recent Liz Cheney remarks.

It then cut to a conversation between Rudolph as Harris, Dana Carvey portraying President Joe Biden, Jim Gaffigan as vice presidential pick Tim Walz, and Andy Samberg's Doug Emhoff.

Rudolph stepped aside for a moment to reflect before her last campaign speech, seeing the real Harris as she looked into the mirror.

"I just wish I could talk to someone who's been in my shoes," she said moments before the Democratic presidential nominee appeared.

"You know, a black South Asian woman running for president, preferably from the Bay Area."

The pair give each other a pep talk before resolving to "end the dram-ala" and "keep Kamala and carry on-a-la".

John Mulaney returned to host the famed sketch comedy show for the sixth time on Saturday, alongside musical guest Chappell Roan.