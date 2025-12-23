Kash Patel buys luxury armored car fleet in bizarre attempt to be "less conspicuous"
Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel recently decided to get rid of the agency's standard issue SUVs for something a bit more luxurious.
According to MS Now, several sources claim Patel has been pressing the FBI to abandon the Chevrolet Suburbans that his security detail is used to in favor of a fleet of BMW X5s – "for the purpose of being less conspicuous."
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed that Patel was ultimately able to make the purchase, claiming the BMW model was "less expensive than others it considered," but refused to provide evidence.
"Government agencies, including the FBI, routinely evaluate, replace, and update vehicle fleets based on usage, security needs, or budgetary decisions," the spokesperson explained.
"The specific decisions referenced in this article were evaluated partly as a way to save taxpayers millions by picking cheaper selections or making cost structures more efficient."
The news comes after Patel faced several scandals involving questionable expenditures using taxpayer money that he had authorized while in his role.
Most recently, he came under fire for using a $60 million government jet to see his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform in Tennessee. There have also been reports claiming that he has arranged security detail for Wilkins.
The jet fiasco sparked rumors that President Donald Trump was considering getting rid of Patel, but the White House denied the rumors, calling them "completely made up."
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP