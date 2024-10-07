Lauren Boebert spins narrative after Olympic boxer rejects money from anti-trans fundraiser

Washington DC - MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert recently raised tons of money for an Olympic boxer who she claims was defeated by a transgender woman, but the athlete has decided to turn down the money.

Lauren Boebert recently had to inform her fans that Olympic boxer Angela Carini had rejected the money she raised for an anti-transgender fundraiser. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Back in August, Boebert started an online fundraiser to raise money for Italian boxer Angela Carini, who was defeated by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif in the Paris Olympics.

Khelif's win set off a firestorm in far-right circles, with big names like Boebert and Elon Musk insisting, without evidence, that she was transgender.

With the fundraiser, Boebert sought to raise $196,000 for Carini, the same amount Italy would have paid her if she had won, but her effort only managed to raise $67,646.

Unfortunately, Boebert was forced to inform her followers on social media that Carini had turned down the money, and donors were being refunded.

"After my team heard from Angela's coach, we were informed that she didn't want to continue with what has been a difficult chapter in her life," the congresswoman wrote. "While she appreciated the support by so many, she decided not to accept the funds.

"Thank you to everyone who stepped up to right this wrong," she added. "Your generosity is overwhelming!"