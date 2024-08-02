Lauren Boebert raises money over misinformation-fueled Olympic trans boxer uproar

Washington DC - MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert has been outspoken over a recent Olympics transgender boxing controversy, and she's kicked off a fundraiser to help set the record straight.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) is raising money for an Olympic boxer that she claims quit her match after getting "beaten up by a man." © Collage: MOHD RASFAN / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Italian boxer Angela Carini competed in the women's division Olympic boxing, but about 45 seconds into her match with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, she called it quits after getting struck just once.

Carini left the ring in tears, later revealing that the punch "hurt too much, and so I said enough."

The internet quickly ran rampant with rumors that Khelif was a trans woman who had snuck her way into the competition, and social media went into a frenzy.

Boebert, in particular, has shared numerous posts on the matter, describing the fight as Carini being "beaten up by a man" and blaming "the left's progressive policies."

"Kamala Harris won't condemn or speak out against what she saw, because she supports men playing in women's sports," Boebert claimed in one post about the Democratic presidential candidate. "She's the embodiment of the radical Left."

The Colorado congresswoman, who regularly uses her position to push anti-LGBTQ+ views, has started a fundraiser to raise $196,000 for Carini – the amount she would have gotten from winning her match.

"I believe that Angela deserves better," Boebert told Fox News. "She worked her entire life to reach the very top of her sport, and my heart goes out to her today. It was really devastating."