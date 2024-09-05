Lauren Boebert goes to war with Trisha Calvarese over her voting record in first – and only – debate

Littleton, Colorado - Lauren Boebert recently had her first – and only – debate as she runs a tight race for re-election, and her rival claims she had a "meltdown" on the stage.

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) debated her Democratic rival Trisha Calvarese, as the two battle it out to represent Colorado's 4th District. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @trisha4colorado & Stefani Reynolds / AFP

On Tuesday, Boebert faced off with Democratic candidate Trisha Calvarese at a country club, where the two debated on business and economic issues.

Calvarese kicked things off by telling the story of how she was forced to return home to Colorado from a job in Washington, DC, to care for her terminally ill parents.

"I'm running to make care easier, costs more affordable, and to keep America competitive," Calvarese stated.

Boebert focused her opening on discussing how "we are going to take our country back" and "get government out of the way."

She recalled how, at the age of 15, after receiving the first paycheck from her first job and seeing the amount of taxes taken out, she realized, "I can take care of myself better than the government ever has."

"I'm here to prove that to you today," Boebert added.

But things quickly grew tense as Calvarese made an aggressive effort to repeatedly challenge Boebert's voting record while in office.

"We have to have smart policies," Calvarese argued, "and simply... playing games, saying you voted for something while voting against it is not the way to do that."