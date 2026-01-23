Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump for Republican endorsements that "solidify the swamp"

Rome, Georgia - Former MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared her thoughts after President Donald Trump publicly revealed a number of Republican endorsements ahead of the upcoming midterms.

In a recent social media post, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r) criticized President Donald Trump (l) for endorsing Republicans she believes "solidify the swamp." © Collage: FABRICE COFFRINI & Drew ANGERER / AFP

In an X post shared on Tuesday, Greene shared a post from another user who argued that a number of endorsements the president recently granted will not ensure Congress passes his agenda, which Greene said was "1,000% true."

"Trump's endorsements do not drain the swamp, his endorsements solidify the swamp and ensure the swamp is never drained. And no, he is not being deceived by his team," Greene wrote.

"It's not sabotage when he chooses the candidates and controls the agenda," she continued.

"Keep voting for Trump endorsed candidates with F voting records, and you are responsible for never draining the swamp," she said.

"Like it or not, that's the truth."

Greene was once one of Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress, but in recent months, the two have been publicly feuding after she criticized several of his policies.

The feud led Greene to announce her retirement from Congress, and she left office at the beginning of this month.