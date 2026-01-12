Marjorie Taylor Greene triggered after White House accuses her of trying to set up Trump: "Making up horrific lies!"

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently had to clear the air as she claims President Donald Trump and the White House have been spreading "horrific lies" about her.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) recently responded after the White House accused her of trying to set up an embarrassing moment for President Donald Trump (l.) © Collage: FREDERICK FLORIN & Drew ANGERER / AFP

On Friday, Axios published a report about how two sources within the Trump administration claimed the White House "told the Secret Service that Greene may have tipped off Code Pink protesters about his surprise visit last fall to a DC restaurant she recommended."

Back in September, Trump visited Joe's Seafood restaurant in DC, where he was surprised by a small group of protesters who called him "the Hitler of our time."

Trump was so embarrassed by the incident that he called for the protesters to be jailed.

In an X post shared on Friday, Greene dismissed the allegation that she had tipped off the protesters.

While she admitted she had recommended the restaurant, she insisted she had no idea what time the president would be there, and said only the White House or the restaurant could have tipped off the protesters.

She also pointed out that when the incident took place, she and Trump were still on good terms.

"I'll be calling my attorney," Greene added. "This is an ABSOLUTE LIE, A DANGEROUS LIE. I would NEVER do that."

A spokesperson for Code Pink also rejected the allegations, describing the premise as "comical."