Trump celebrates Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation: "Great news for the country!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump celebrated MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene 's decision to resign from Congress and said it was "great news for the country."

Hours after former-diehard MAGA supporter MTG announced her resignation from Congress, Trump seemed to celebrate her departure.

"I think it's great news for the country. It's great," Trump told ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott in a brief phone call on Friday.

"Nah, it doesn't matter, you know?" he continued. "But I think it's great. I think she should be happy."

The president's comments came and less than a week after he accused her of being a "ranting lunatic" and a "traitor."

According to Trump, MTG hadn't shared her decision to resign with him prior to making her social media announcement on Friday. He also said he has no intention of speaking with her about it.

MTG lost Trump's endorsement last week. He called for primary challengers to enter the race for her seat in Georgia in the lead up to the 2026 midterm elections.

The attacks inflicted on her by former MAGA allies ramped up and even saw her face death threats over the course of the last week.

Speaking to CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday, she acknowledged that she herself had engaged in similar character assassinations in the past and seemed to express regret over those actions.

"It's all so absurd and completely unserious," MTG said of the Trump administration in her resignation letter. "I refuse to be a 'battered wife' hoping it all goes away and gets better."