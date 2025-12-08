Trump brutally slams "traitor" Marjorie Taylor Greene: "She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump brutally slammed outgoing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on social media, labeling her a "traitor" over her interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.

President Donald Trump (r.) attacked outgoing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (l.) in an angry social media rant over her 60 Minutes appearance. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images & AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"The only reason Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States," Trump raged in a Monday post on Truth Social.



"Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD – She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!" he went on.

"Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person."



Trump then went on to slam Greene for her appearance on CBS' 60 Minutes over the weekend, and even resurrected the ghost of Hunter Biden's laptop.

MTG had used the interview to claim that Trump had been "furious" about her advocacy for the release of the Epstein files, and revealed that the President's public attacks had led to a pipe bomb threat on her house and death threats against her son.

"We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files," MTG told CBS' Lesley Stahl. "He was furious with me."

After insulting MTG's intelligence, Trump used the opportunity to launch further attacks on CBS and its parent company, Paramount, which in July agreed to pay a multimillion-dollar settlement to the president.

"THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP," Trump rambled on. "I hereby demand a complete and total APOLOGY, though far too late to be meaningful, from Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes."