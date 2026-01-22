Mark Kelly floats possible 2028 presidential run amid onslaught of attacks from Trump

Washington DC - Amid increasingly aggressive attacks from the Trump administration, Arizona Senator and former Navy Captain Mark Kelly floated the possibility that he could run for the presidency in 2028.

Senator Mark Kelly said that he was considering a potential run for the presidency in 2028. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"I have not decided. It's a tough decision. There's plenty of time to decide," Kelly told CNN's Edward Isaac Dovere when asked about whether he'll run. "I still think it needs to be the right person at the right time."

"I think once we get past this election, we'll figure out what that is," he continued, referring to the 2026 midterm elections. "And also, it's going to depend a little bit on how we do."

Kelly insisted that he is solely focused on pushing back against President Donald Trump and what he sees as the weaponization of the federal government.

"I feel this obligation more so than anything I’ve ever done in my life, to fight back against an unhinged president and the weaponization of the federal government against the constitutional rights of a million retired veterans," he told CNN.

Kelly's comments come after months of attacks from the Trump White House, which has pursued him over his opposition to the administration's deployment of troops in American cities as well as its attacks on boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Trump in November demanded Kelly be jailed for calling on troops to refuse illegal orders in a video message. After threatening Kelly with court-martial, the Pentagon censured him in early January over the video, which they called "seditious."

In response, Kelly brought a lawsuit against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, asking the courts to declare the censure "unlawful and unconstitutional."