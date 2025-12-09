Muslim civil rights group to sue Ron DeSantis over "foreign terrorist organization" designation
Tallahassee, Florida - The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced it will sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after he labeled the group a "foreign terrorist organization."
"From the moment Ron DeSantis took office as Florida governor, he has prioritized serving the Israeli government over serving the people of Florida," CAIR and its Florida chapter said in a joint statement.
"He hosted his very first official cabinet meeting in Israel. He diverted millions in Florida taxpayer dollars to the Israeli government’s bonds. He threatened to shut down every Florida college’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, only to back off when CAIR sued him in federal court."
DeSantis issued an executive order on Monday designating the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations.
"Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support," the Republican governor posted on X.
The order also directs the state's Domestic Security Oversight Council to conduct a review of existing regulations and policies for "addressing threats from the terrorist organizations" and to submit recommendations for any additional actions by January 6.
CAIR sues Texas governor over "foreign terrorist organization" designation
DeSantis' move followed a similar declaration by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in November.
CAIR has launched a lawsuit against Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to block enforcement of the proclamation, which they called "unconstitutional and defamatory."
The organization has also filed an open records request with the State of Texas seeking any communications between Abbott and anti-Muslim extremists, anti-Palestinian lobby groups, and Israeli government officials, as well as any internal communications among the governor's staff about Texas Muslims he has targeted in recent months.
"Like Greg Abbott in Texas, Ron DeSantis is an Israel First politician who wants to smear and silence Americans, especially American Muslims, critical of US support for Israel’s war crimes," CAIR said on Monday.
"We look forward to defeating Governor DeSantis’ latest Israel First stunt in a court of law, where facts matter and conspiracy theories have no weight."
"In the meantime, we encourage all Floridians and all Americans to speak up against this latest attempt to shred the Constitution for the benefit of a foreign government."
Cover photo: Giorgio VIERA / AFP