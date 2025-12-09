Muslim civil rights group to sue Ron DeSantis over "foreign terrorist organization" designation

Tallahassee, Florida - The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced it will sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after he labeled the group a "foreign terrorist organization."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order declaring the Council on American-Islamic Relations – a well-known Muslim civil rights and advocacy group – a "foreign terrorist organization." © Giorgio VIERA / AFP

"From the moment Ron DeSantis took office as Florida governor, he has prioritized serving the Israeli government over serving the people of Florida," CAIR and its Florida chapter said in a joint statement.

"He hosted his very first official cabinet meeting in Israel. He diverted millions in Florida taxpayer dollars to the Israeli government’s bonds. He threatened to shut down every Florida college’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, only to back off when CAIR sued him in federal court."

DeSantis issued an executive order on Monday designating the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations.

"Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support," the Republican governor posted on X.

The order also directs the state's Domestic Security Oversight Council to conduct a review of existing regulations and policies for "addressing threats from the terrorist organizations" and to submit recommendations for any additional actions by January 6.