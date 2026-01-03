New York lawmakers respond to Trump's abduction of Venezuelan President Maduro

New York, New York - President Donald Trump has announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is being sent to New York to face US charges after he was seized in an American attack. Here's what federal, state, and local lawmakers have to say.

From l. to r.: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul have issued statements rebuking the Trump administration's attack on Venezuela. © Collage: TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP, ANGELA WEISS / AFP & MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump has said Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were being sent to face charges of narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession of machine guns in the Southern District of New York.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the Trump administration's actions in Venezuela a "flagrant abuse of power."



"New York is home to a vibrant Venezuelan community, and I stand with families here and abroad in their hopes for a better, more stable future," the Democrat wrote on social media.

"While there are no credible threats to New York at this time, State Police are coordinating with our partners in law enforcement to monitor the situation and keep New Yorkers safe," she added.

Trump said the US will "run" Venezuela after an attack which saw American forces grab Maduro and his wife, while airstrikes pounded multiple sites in the capital city of Caracas.

In a Saturday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made clear that regime change and controlling Venezuela's oil riches were the primary objectives of what the administration dubbed "Operation Absolute Resolve."

New York City's newly inaugurated Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a statement which read, "Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law."

"This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home," Mamdani continued. "My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance."