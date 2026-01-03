New York lawmakers respond to Trump's abduction of Venezuelan President Maduro
New York, New York - President Donald Trump has announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is being sent to New York to face US charges after he was seized in an American attack. Here's what federal, state, and local lawmakers have to say.
Trump has said Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were being sent to face charges of narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession of machine guns in the Southern District of New York.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the Trump administration's actions in Venezuela a "flagrant abuse of power."
"New York is home to a vibrant Venezuelan community, and I stand with families here and abroad in their hopes for a better, more stable future," the Democrat wrote on social media.
"While there are no credible threats to New York at this time, State Police are coordinating with our partners in law enforcement to monitor the situation and keep New Yorkers safe," she added.
Trump said the US will "run" Venezuela after an attack which saw American forces grab Maduro and his wife, while airstrikes pounded multiple sites in the capital city of Caracas.
In a Saturday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made clear that regime change and controlling Venezuela's oil riches were the primary objectives of what the administration dubbed "Operation Absolute Resolve."
New York City's newly inaugurated Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a statement which read, "Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law."
"This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home," Mamdani continued. "My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance."
Trump accused of "not being straight" about Venezuela
The US' attack and attempted takeover of Venezuela have sparked international outcry and protests around the world.
New York Attorney General Letitia James called Maduro a "brutal dictator" while suggesting the Trump administration had violated the US Constitution.
"I am deeply concerned about the ongoing abuse of the rule of law by this administration," James said.
The White House did not seek congressional approval before bombing Venezuela and abducting its president. Trump in his press conference defended that decision by calling members of Congress "leakers."
Meanwhile, the administration has repeatedly accused Maduro of leading a drug cartel amid a massive US military buildup in Latin America. The Venezuelan leader has long denied the allegations while accusing Washington of seeking regime change to gain access to the country's massive oil reserves.
"It's not about drugs. If it was, Trump wouldn't have pardoned one of the largest narco traffickers in the world last month," Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X, referring to Honduras' ex-president Juan Orlando Hernandez.
"It's about oil and regime change. And they need a trial now to pretend that it isn't. Especially to distract from [sex offender Jeffrey] Epstein + skyrocketing healthcare costs," AOC said.
"The administration has assured me three separate times that it was not pursuing regime change or taking military action in Venezuela. Clearly, they are not being straight with Americans," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement.
The ANSWER Coalition has announced anti-war protests in various US cities over the weekend, including a demonstration at New York City's Times Square at 2 PM on Saturday.
Cover photo: Collage: TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP, ANGELA WEISS / AFP & MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP