Newsom taunts Stephen Miller over disturbing "insurrection" comments: "You'll be fine, cupcake"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom raged against White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for attacking the judiciary and calling the actions of a judge "legal insurrection."

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) slammed White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller over his comments about "legal insurrection" following a federal judge's ruling blocking the deployment of the National Guard to Portland. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Newsom railed against Miller on social media after Miller called the ruling of a federal judge an act of "legal insurrection" and a "terrorist attack," and demanded his firing.

"A senior White House official accusing a federal judge – appointed by his own boss – of 'insurrection' for ruling on a case isn’t just reckless. It’s authoritarian propaganda, plain and simple," Newsom wrote on X. "Stephen Miller should be fired."

Miller's comments followed a restraining order issued by US District Judge Karin Immergut which prevents President Donald Trump's deployment of the Oregon National Guard to Portland.

"This is a nation of Constitutional law, not martial law," Immergut wrote in the ruling. "These incidents are inexcusable, but they are nowhere near the type of incidents that cannot be handled by regular law enforcement forces."

"Legal insurrection. The President is the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, not an Oregon judge," Miller responded on X. "Portland and Oregon law enforcement, at the direction of local leaders, have refused to aid ICE officers facing relentless terrorist assault and threats to life."

"This is an organized terrorist attack on the federal government and its officers, and the deployment of troops is an absolute necessity to defend our personnel, our laws, our government, public order and the Republic itself," he continued.