Rep. Ilhan Omar attacked with mystery substance during Minneapolis speech

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was targeted during a speech late Tuesday by a man who sprayed an unidentified liquid at her from a syringe before being tackled by security guards, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (l.) was assaulted by a man during a speech on Tuesday night. © Collage: Octavio JONES / AFP

The man was led out of the premises as Omar, a frequent target of attacks by President Donald Trump, continued her speech, saying, "we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw on us."

The incident took place during a town hall in the US city of Minneapolis, where two US citizens have been killed this month in a violent anti-immigration crackdown, provoking growing unrest.