RFK Jr.'s sister Kathleen dishes on Kennedy family rift over his MAGA politics
Washington DC - Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the older sister of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently opened up about the rift her brother has created with the rest of their family.
In a recent interview with USA Today, Townsend (74) discussed the lasting legacy of the Kennedy dynasty and how her father advised her of a "special responsibility" to "be kind to others and work for your country."
But Townsend and others believe RFK Jr. is damaging the Kennedy name and causing a significant rift in the family as a whole.
"I would not say there's a lot of peace in my family," Townsend revealed to the outlet, pointing to her brother's work as Health Secretary.
Since his appointment, RFK Jr. – who was a prominent anti-vaccine advocate before the role – has used his power to push controversial changes and policies.
Most recently, he tried to ban gender-affirming care for minors and ended several vaccine recommendations.
Throughout his tenure, members of his family have publicly criticized him, and earlier this month, congressional Democrats introduced articles of impeachment against him.
Fredrik Logevall, a Harvard professor who is working on a biography of RFK Sr., further explained that the former environmental lawyer is "out of step with what the Kennedy family has stood for politically and continues to stand for."
When Townsend was asked if she considers herself the "peacekeeper" of the family, she seemingly dodged the question, responding that she doesn't believe "this search for peace is really an appropriate way to live."
"I think it's more important to feel other people's pain and your own pain," she added.
RFK Jr. goes all-in on MAGA
To make matters worse for Townsend and her siblings, their brother's boss, President Donald Trump, seems to have little to no respect for them.
Earlier this year, he released government documents on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy without the family's consent.
While RFK Jr. described the move as "a necessary step toward restoring trust in American government," his family was quick to criticize it.
Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of JFK and cousin of RFK Jr., said it was the Trump administration's attempt to "bury us with pain."
Most recently, Trump changed the name of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington DC to the "Trump-Kennedy Center" without getting necessary congressional approval.
The move has received fierce criticism from the family and is now facing a lawsuit seeking to undo it.
Nonetheless, RFK Jr., has made it clear that he is all-in on MAGA .
Upon being sworn in to lead HHS, he said in a speech, "For 20 years, I'm up every morning on my knees and praying that God would put me in a position where I can end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country. God sent me President Trump."
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire