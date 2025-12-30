RFK Jr.'s sister Kathleen dishes on Kennedy family rift over his MAGA politics

Washington DC - Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the older sister of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , recently opened up about the rift her brother has created with the rest of their family.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s older sister Kathleen Kennedy Townsend (r.) recently opened up about how his politics have caused problems within their family. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a recent interview with USA Today, Townsend (74) discussed the lasting legacy of the Kennedy dynasty and how her father advised her of a "special responsibility" to "be kind to others and work for your country."

But Townsend and others believe RFK Jr. is damaging the Kennedy name and causing a significant rift in the family as a whole.

"I would not say there's a lot of peace in my family," Townsend revealed to the outlet, pointing to her brother's work as Health Secretary.



Since his appointment, RFK Jr. – who was a prominent anti-vaccine advocate before the role – has used his power to push controversial changes and policies.

Most recently, he tried to ban gender-affirming care for minors and ended several vaccine recommendations.

Throughout his tenure, members of his family have publicly criticized him, and earlier this month, congressional Democrats introduced articles of impeachment against him.

Fredrik Logevall, a Harvard professor who is working on a biography of RFK Sr., further explained that the former environmental lawyer is "out of step with what the Kennedy family has stood for politically and continues to stand for."

When Townsend was asked if she considers herself the "peacekeeper" of the family, she seemingly dodged the question, responding that she doesn't believe "this search for peace is really an appropriate way to live."

"I think it's more important to feel other people's pain and your own pain," she added.