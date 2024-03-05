Senator Bob Menendez charged with obstruction of justice amid investigation

Washington DC - Prosecutors unveiled new criminal charges against Senator Robert Menendez on Tuesday, alleging he has sought to obstruct justice as investigators probe him for graft involving Middle Eastern countries.

Senator Robert Menendez is now facing charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice, prosecutors announced Tuesday. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Menendez already faced corruption-related charges, which he has denied, including conspiring to act as an agent of Egypt, taking bribes and influence peddling for Cairo, and helping a businessman secure investment from a Qatari fund.

The new charges follow the decision of businessman Jose Uribe, who was charged alongside Menendez and his wife, to plead guilty and assist investigators with their probe.

Menendez has rejected calls for his resignation, but in September, relinquished his chairmanship of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"A superseding indictment was returned by the grand jury... and includes new charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice," court documents showed.

The rewritten indictment additionally alleges that Menendez caused his former lawyer to mislead investigators about payments the senator had received from other defendants in the case.

Menendez, who has previously said that he is innocent, did not respond to an AFP request for comment. A trial is scheduled for May.