Senator Bob Menendez makes moves to run as Independent while on trial for corruption

Trenton, New Jersey - Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, who is on trial for corruption in office, has registered to run for reelection as an Independent, according to documents filed Monday, threatening President Joe Biden 's control of the Senate.

Senator Bob Menendez arrives at federal court for his bribery trial in connection with an alleged corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen. © REUTERS

The move comes as Menendez refuses to step down and Democrats run a separate candidate in November's race – a matchup that could split voters and lead to a Republican winning the seat in New Jersey, a Democratic stronghold.



Menendez, charged with extortion, obstruction of justice, and accepting bribes to perform favors for businessmen with connections to Egypt and Qatar, registered to run under the "Menendez for Senate" party banner.

The 70-year-old secured 2,465 signatures from members of the public for his Independent run, more than the 800 required, the state's candidate list showed.

Biden, himself up for reelection in November, is vying to cling to a razor-thin 51-49 Senate majority, with 10 Republican and 23 Democratic seats up for grabs – including Menendez's in New Jersey.