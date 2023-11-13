Tim Scott makes huge decision about his 2024 presidential campaign

Washington DC - US Senator Tim Scott announced Sunday that he is withdrawing from the US presidential race, saying voters had given him a clear message of "not now."

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has officially suspending his struggling campaign for president. © Sergio FLORES / AFP

The South Carolina lawmaker, who was running to become the first Black Republican president, had been struggling to rise above the pack in the party's crowded field.



Polling in sixth place among Republican primary candidates, the 58-year-old had only 2.5% of the vote, according to the RealClearPolitics average of recent major opinion polls.

"I am suspending my campaign. I think the voters who are the most remarkable people on the planet have been really clear that they’re telling me: 'Not now Tim,'" he told the Fox News program Sunday Night in America.

Scott officially announced he was running for the Republican nomination in May after spending months visiting the states considered crucial to gaining early momentum in the contest.

During his campaign he frequently underlined his Christian faith and the conservative values he learned growing up in a poor, single-parent household.