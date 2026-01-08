Mamdani rips Trump over "cruel decision" to freeze child care funds in New York

New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently criticized President Donald Trump for freezing $10 billion in federal child care funding for New York and other blue states.

Zohran Mamdani (r.) recently criticized President Donald Trump for freezing child care funds in New York as he tries to bring universal care to the state. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the New York Daily News, Mamdani held a press conference on Wednesday, during which he addressed the move that also cut off funds to California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota.

"I think the decision that was made was a cruel decision that plays politics with children's futures here in New York City," the mayor argued.

The decision came after MAGA journalist Nick Shirley shared a video on social media alleging Minnesota has been complicit in "the largest fraud scandal in US history" by giving over $110 million to "Somali-ran fraudulent businesses" – particularly child care centers.

Despite lacking concrete evidence, the video quickly went viral and has attracted significant attention from Republican politicians and the president himself.

The move also came as Mamdani and New York Governor Kathy Hochul have been working together on a program that would provide free care for all children in the state under two years old, which they pitched to the public on Thursday.

Hochul responded to the freeze by threatening to file a lawsuit against the administration, which Mamdani praised during his press conference.