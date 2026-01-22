NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani takes on hidden hotel fees with new measure

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced a new rule banning hidden junk fees and unexpected credit card holds on hotel stays in a bid to boost transparency.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends a press conference at The Whitney on banning hidden junk fees and unexpected credit card holds on hotel stays on January 21, 2026. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

"There is a specific kind of hardship that New Yorkers only reckon with long after the fact when they check their credit card bills at the end of the month or they dig deep into the fine print of a confirmation email that may be in their spam folder, because those imposing it do not want to be caught," Mamdani said in a Wednesday press conference.

"I speak of the hidden fees that plague New Yorkers' lives any time they have the audacity to book a hotel room, not only when they're in our city but when they're booking that room from here for wherever they're traveling around the country."

The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection's final rule would require hotel operators – not only those within New York but also those that advertise to New Yorkers – to disclose up front all mandatory fees.

"To those who have long approached business as an opportunity to mistreat those who they serve, let today be a warning: if you do not change your practices, city government will change them for you," Mamdani said.