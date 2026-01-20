Zohran Mamdani brings back housing project for formerly incarcerated New Yorkers

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday that his administration was reactivating the Just Home housing initiative for formerly incarcerated city residents.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration is advancing the Just Home housing initiative for formerly incarcerated people. © REUTERS

"On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we honor a leader who named poverty as a moral crisis. Today, I'm proud to commit my administration to Just Home – an initiative that brings housing, health care, and justice together," Mamdani said in a statement.

"By housing New Yorkers who are too often left on the streets or shuttled through emergency rooms, Just Home meets our housing crisis with dignity."

Just Home is an affordable housing project designed to create 83 new apartments in an underutilized building on the grounds of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx.

Rent-stabilized leases will be provided to all tenants – formerly incarcerated New Yorkers with medical needs who would otherwise be homeless.

The project, which will be operated by the nonprofit Fortune Society, was approved by the Health + Hospitals board of directors in 2024 and the New York City Council in September of last year, but was opposed by the administration of former Mayor Eric Adams.

"I don't need to tell anyone that this day was far from promised," Mamdani said in a Monday press conference. "This initiative, it is a testament to the new city that we are building together, one that uplifts those among us who have struggled the most, one that is innovative and creative in its solutions, and one that does not shy away from the challenges that we face."