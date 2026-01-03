Zohran Mamdani creates NYC Mayor's Office of Mass Engagement and appoints commissioner

New York, New York - New York's Mayor Zohran Mamdani has created a new Office of Mass Engagement designed to transform how residents interact with city government.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (c.) holds a signed executive order during a press conference at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York City, on January 2, 2026. © REUTERS

"For too long, city government has only listened to the wealthy and well-connected while working New Yorkers remain further and further disconnected from those elected to serve them," Mamdani said in a statement.

"The Office of Mass Engagement will fundamentally change this, creating a deeper connection between City Hall and community organizations, faith-based groups, and everyday New Yorkers looking to make their voices heard."

Mamdani named Tascha Van Auken to serve as the office's commissioner. She is a longtime organizer with the Democratic Socialists of America who also served as field director for the mayor's successful 2025 campaign.

"Tascha Van Auken has been instrumental in creating the mass movement that delivered us to City Hall, and she will bring the same urgency, discipline, and principles to her work as Director of the Office of Mass Engagement," Mamdani said.

Per an executive order, the new office is tasked with leading mass engagement campaigns organizing New Yorkers; creating accessible channels for residents to share feedback with their government; reaching out to communities historically excluded from policymaking; and overseeing the Mayor's Public Engagement Unit, Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships, and NYC Service.

"We are all too familiar with wanting to participate in City government and not knowing where to go. On a daily basis, this limits the capacity of our government," Van Auken said. "We will demystify government so all New Yorkers can be active participants and have the resources they need to thrive."