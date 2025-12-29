Zohran Mamdani gears up for historic inauguration as New York City mayor

New York, New York - Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani will take office as New York's first Muslim mayor on Thursday, kicking off a four-year term filled with high expectations.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will take office at midnight on January 1, ushering in what he promises will be "new era." © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Just after the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, New York Attorney General Letitia James – friend to Mamdani, foe to President Donald Trump – will swear in the new mayor.

At midday, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will preside over an inauguration ceremony outside City Hall.

At a block party planned to take place along Broadway, festivities will echo "one of his core messages... that this is a great city, and we like living here," said Lincoln Mitchell, a Columbia University political science professor.

The mayor-elect, an avowed socialist, campaigned on addressing the prohibitive cost of living in the metropolis of 8.5 million.

One of his key proposals is freezing rent on more than a million apartments, but it's unclear if the city board that handles rent control – packed with appointees of outgoing Mayor Eric Adams – will be supportive.

Details of Mamdani's other campaign promises – the construction of 200,000 units of affordable housing, universal access to childcare, publicly owned supermarkets and free buses – have yet to be spelled out.

But Mamdani has one ace in his pocket: an excellent relationship with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who approves measures like the tax hikes he seeks.

Once an election is over, "symbolism only goes so far with voters. Results begin to matter a whole lot more," New York University lecturer John Kane said.