Zohran Mamdani reveals where he will live when he takes over as NYC mayor

New York, New York - New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has announced he will move into Gracie Mansion after his inauguration in January.

Zohran Mamdani has announced that he will move into Gracie Mansion after his inauguration as New York City's next mayor. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

“My wife Rama and I have made the decision to move into Gracie Mansion in January," Mamdani said in a statement.

"We will miss much about our home in Astoria. Cooking dinner side by side in our kitchen, sharing a sleepy elevator ride with our neighbors in the evening, hearing music and laughter vibrate through the walls of the apartment," the 34-year-old continued.

"To Astoria: thank you for showing us the best of New York City."

Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, currently live in a rent-stabilized apartment in Queens. They will soon move to the official mayoral residence in Manhattan's Upper East Side.

"This decision came down to our family’s safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for," Mamdani explained.

"My priority, always, is serving the people who call this city home. I will be a mayor for the line cooks on Steinway, for the children swinging at Dutch Kills Playground, for the bus riders waiting for the Q101. While I may no longer live in Astoria, Astoria will always live inside me and the work I do."