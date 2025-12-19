Deportation fears lead migrants to entrust guardianship of their children

Miami, Florida - After her husband was detained by immigration authorities in September, Rosa found herself alone with her two children, wondering what would happen should she suffer the same fate as him.

The Trump administration has pushed an aggressive deportation drive amid the president's second term in office. © Matthew Hatcher / AFP

"I go out to work less and less, and I'm afraid that I won't come home to my children," Rosa told AFP. "It's not easy to explain this to them. My son waits for his dad to come home, and when he doesn't, he gets sad."

To avoid the possibility of her children being abandoned, the 32-year-old Guatemalan immigrant decided to grant legal guardianship of her kids to an activist, Nora Sandigo, who runs a foundation overseeing the custody of migrant children in Miami.

A growing number of undocumented migrants are granting legal guardianship of their children to entrusted allies in the US.

The move gives the adult the power of attorney to sign documents for minors in schools, hospitals, and courtrooms, even if their parents are detained – without the migrants giving up custody of their children.

The trend coincides with President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration, with official data published this month showing more than 605,000 undocumented migrants have been deported from the US since his return to the White House in January.

In Florida, host to a large undocumented population, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have increased arrests, detaining immigrants who often work in agriculture, hospitality, or construction.

Rosa's husband, for instance, was working at a construction site when he was detained by ICE and transported to a detention facility in Texas, where he remains.

The couple hails from the northwest department of Huehuetenango in Guatemala, settling in Florida eight years ago for a chance at a better life.

The pair came with a daughter, now 11 years old, and had a son four years ago.