DHS strips Greg Bovino of access to federal social media accounts

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly stripped Border Patrol head Gregory Bovino of access to his social media account amid backlash to violence involving immigration agents in Minnesota.

According to CNN, a source familiar with the matter claims Bovino no longer has access to accounts on multiple platforms, including his X account @CMDROpAtLargeCA, which he regularly uses to publicize his aggressive agenda and troll his critics.

The news comes as President Donald Trump's administration attempts to backtrack on its response to the violence in Minneapolis, as local protesters continue to clash with federal immigration agents.

Over the weekend, a group of Border Patrol agents fatally shot Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti, marking the second fatality at the hands of agents in the city this month.

Immediately after the shooting – before any formal investigation was conducted – Trump and other officials pushed unfounded claims that Pretti, a registered gun owner, had intended to attack officers with his weapon, and argued that his decision to open carry at a protest led to his death.

On X, Bovino argued with lawmakers – insisting that Pretti was "attacking" officers – and accused anyone who questioned the Trump administration's narrative of "spreading lies and fueling violence."