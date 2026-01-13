ICE whistleblower shares personal details of thousands of agents after Renee Good killing
Washington DC - A Department of Homeland Security whistleblower recently published a list revealing the personal details of thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol employees following the fatal shooting of a US citizen in Minneapolis.
On Tuesday, a website aptly titled "ICE list" went live, sharing information on nearly 4,500 employees with the intention of "collecting and sharing information that can hold ICE members legally accountable."
The site – which is believed to contain "the largest ever breach of DHS staff data" in US history – includes the names of employees, email addresses, telephone numbers, positions, and resume data.
It also features a "Boycott List" which features a list of businesses that have contracts with ICE, along with "any company who did not refuse service to ICE or agents of the organization."
The creation of the site comes after Minnesota resident Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.
As outrage grows over the use of lethal force, President Donald Trump and his administration have conversely argued that Good was a "domestic terrorist" who tried to run over the agent, despite footage of the incident disputing this account.
Dominick Skinner, the founder of the list, told The Daily Beast – which first reported on the site's publication - "It is a sign that people aren't happy within the US government, clearly. The shooting [of Good] was the last straw for many people."
Outrage at ICE grows after deadly shooting
Since the beginning of his second term, Trump has launched an aggressive immigration agenda, sending ICE and other federal agents into Democrat-run cities to enact sweeping arrests and deportations.
ICE's presence has been met with massive protests and heavy civil unrest, and the Trump administration has allowed agents to hide their identity using face masks, arguing it is for their safety.
But critics have been quick to point out that US citizens have a right to identify federal employees, especially law enforcement officers.
There have been countless instances in which ICE and border patrol agents have been accused of using excessive force against, harassing, and wrongfully detaining US citizens, but the Trump administration has claimedthat agents under their direction are granted complete "immunity."
The ICE List's creator said he believes "ICE and CBP are in clear need of reform, and I believe working for either is a bad move on a moral level."
Cover photo: OCTAVIO JONES / AFP