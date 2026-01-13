ICE whistleblower shares personal details of thousands of agents after Renee Good killing

Washington DC - A Department of Homeland Security whistleblower recently published a list revealing the personal details of thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol employees following the fatal shooting of a US citizen in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, a website aptly titled "ICE list" went live, sharing information on nearly 4,500 employees with the intention of "collecting and sharing information that can hold ICE members legally accountable."

The site – which is believed to contain "the largest ever breach of DHS staff data" in US history – includes the names of employees, email addresses, telephone numbers, positions, and resume data.

It also features a "Boycott List" which features a list of businesses that have contracts with ICE, along with "any company who did not refuse service to ICE or agents of the organization."

The creation of the site comes after Minnesota resident Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.

As outrage grows over the use of lethal force, President Donald Trump and his administration have conversely argued that Good was a "domestic terrorist" who tried to run over the agent, despite footage of the incident disputing this account.

Dominick Skinner, the founder of the list, told The Daily Beast – which first reported on the site's publication - "It is a sign that people aren't happy within the US government, clearly. The shooting [of Good] was the last straw for many people."