Medical examiner rules ICE detainee death a homicide at Texas detention center

El Paso, Texas - The death of a Cuban migrant at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Texas was recently ruled a homicide by a medical examiner.

According to the Associated Press, an autopsy report by the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office found that the body of Geraldo Lunas Campos (55) – who died at Camp East Montana on January 3 – showed signs of a struggle, including abrasions on his chest and knees, and petechial hemorrhages.

These are tiny blood spots from burst capillaries, typically caused by intense straining, on his eyelids and neck.

Dr. Adam Gonzalez determined the cause of death was asphyxia due to neck and torso compression.

Several days after the incident, ICE shared a press release claiming Campos was attempting suicide, and that agents stepped in to "save" him as he "violently resisted."

He was pronounced deceased, but ICE did not provide a cause.

Two detainees have since claimed they witnessed ICE agents choke out Campos after he demanded asthma medication they refused to give him.

The Department of Homeland Security is now seeking to deport those witnesses, an action which Campos' family – who are demanding answers for his death – have asked a court to block.