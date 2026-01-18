Trump administration seeks to deport two men who claim ICE agents killed a fellow detainee
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration and the Department of Homeland Security are moving to quickly deport two migrants who claim they watched Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents kill a fellow detainee.
According to The Washington Post, Santos Jesus Flores and Antonio Ascon Frometa – two criminally convicted men being held at Camp East Montana in El Paso, Texas – said they witnessed Geraldo Lunas Campos get into a physical confrontation with agents at the facility on January 3.
Frometa said the altercation began as detention staff repeatedly refused Campos' requests for medication.
A desperate Campos then offered to be taken to "the hole," or the segregated housing unit, if it ensured that he would receive them.
ICE agents then took him to "the hole" after putting him in handcuffs and shackles, but still refused the medicine upon arriving.
Frometa alleged that Campos defiantly told agents, "I'm not going inside my cell without my medicine," to which they responded by grabbing and choking him.
Shortly after, Campos was pronounced dead.
Five days after telling his story to the Post, Flores was ordered to be removed from the US by an immigration judge, while Frometa received a notice of removal to Mexico three days after.
Some critics speculate the Trump administration is intentionally trying to deport the two detainees because their stories conflict with the one that officials shared.
ICE shares contradicting story about Campos' death
Quickly after Campos' death, authorities at the facility ruled it a suicide, and the Trump administration has continued to push that narrative.
In an X post shared on Thursday, the official account for ICE claimed Campos "attempted to take his own life," and that agents stepped in to "save" him as he "violently resisted."
ICE's post came the same day The Washington Post published a separate story reporting that an employee with the El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office told Campos' daughter that doctors believe his death was caused by asphyxia due to neck and chest compression.
Legal experts have pointed out that deporting Flores and Frometa, the only two witnesses to the incident, could make it impossible to further conduct a proper investigation.
The incident comes amid outrage over the death of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: Justin Hamel / AFP