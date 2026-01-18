Trump administration seeks to deport two men who claim ICE agents killed a fellow detainee

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration and the Department of Homeland Security are moving to quickly deport two migrants who claim they watched Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents kill a fellow detainee.

The Trump administration is reportedly seeking to deport two men who claim a fellow detainee was strangled to death by ICE agents. © Justin Hamel / AFP

According to The Washington Post, Santos Jesus Flores and Antonio Ascon Frometa – two criminally convicted men being held at Camp East Montana in El Paso, Texas – said they witnessed Geraldo Lunas Campos get into a physical confrontation with agents at the facility on January 3.

Frometa said the altercation began as detention staff repeatedly refused Campos' requests for medication.

A desperate Campos then offered to be taken to "the hole," or the segregated housing unit, if it ensured that he would receive them.

ICE agents then took him to "the hole" after putting him in handcuffs and shackles, but still refused the medicine upon arriving.

Frometa alleged that Campos defiantly told agents, "I'm not going inside my cell without my medicine," to which they responded by grabbing and choking him.

Shortly after, Campos was pronounced dead.

Five days after telling his story to the Post, Flores was ordered to be removed from the US by an immigration judge, while Frometa received a notice of removal to Mexico three days after.

Some critics speculate the Trump administration is intentionally trying to deport the two detainees because their stories conflict with the one that officials shared.