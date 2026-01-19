Minneapolis man becomes third death at ICE detention center in Texas
El Paso, Texas - An undocumented Minneapolis man who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents recently died at a detention center in Texas.
In a press release shared on Sunday, ICE announced that Victor Manuel Diaz (36), a Nicaraguan national, died in their custody on January 14 while he was being held at Camp East Montana.
ICE claims security staff found Diaz "unconscious and unresponsive in his room."
After medical staff attempted life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead.
The statement says his death is being treated as a "presumed suicide," but it did not give any details as to why.
Diaz allegedly entered the US illegally in March 2024. After ignoring a notice issued by the US Border Patrol to appear in immigration court, a judge ordered him to be "removed in absentia."
ICE then arrested him in Minneapolis on January 12, detaining him as he awaited deportation.
In an X post, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the news was "deeply disturbing, especially after reports of growing concerns about the conditions at this facility," and called for a proper investigation.
Fatalities in ICE detention centers is on the rise
President Donald Trump has been waging an aggressive immigration agenda in his second term, sending federal agents to US cities to enact immigration raids.
There has been a rising number of fatalities occurring in detention centers across the country, with six deaths recorded in the past 18 days. Diaz is now the third death to occur at Camp East Montana.
Two detainees at the facility recently claimed to have witnessed ICE agents choke out Geraldo Lunas Campos, another detainee whose death was also deemed a suicide.
Cover photo: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP