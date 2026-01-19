Minneapolis man becomes third death at ICE detention center in Texas

El Paso, Texas - An undocumented Minneapolis man who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents recently died at a detention center in Texas.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently announced a Minneapolis man died at a Texas detention center which has seen multiple fatalities. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a press release shared on Sunday, ICE announced that Victor Manuel Diaz (36), a Nicaraguan national, died in their custody on January 14 while he was being held at Camp East Montana.

ICE claims security staff found Diaz "unconscious and unresponsive in his room."

After medical staff attempted life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead.

The statement says his death is being treated as a "presumed suicide," but it did not give any details as to why.

Diaz allegedly entered the US illegally in March 2024. After ignoring a notice issued by the US Border Patrol to appear in immigration court, a judge ordered him to be "removed in absentia."

ICE then arrested him in Minneapolis on January 12, detaining him as he awaited deportation.

In an X post, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the news was "deeply disturbing, especially after reports of growing concerns about the conditions at this facility," and called for a proper investigation.