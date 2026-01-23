Renee Good's private autopsy reveals the shot that ultimately killed her

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A private autopsy conducted on Renee Nicole Good's body following her fatal shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer has revealed the shot that killed her.

A private autopsy of Renee Nicole Good's body showed that it was only one of three shots that killed her. © AFP/Roberto Schmidt

The results of an independent autopsy of Good's body were released in part by her family and estate on Wednesday, revealing that while she was hit by all three shots fired by the officer, only one was lethal.

According to the autopsy, the 37-year-old mother of three was shot in her left forearm and again through her right breast, but the bullets did not penetrate any vital organs.

The third bullet entered her head near the temple and exited on the other side, ending her life.

It was made clear in the results, first reported on by ABC7 News, that if Good had only sustained the first two shots, she would likely have survived.

According to the New York Times, Good's body also had a graze wound, in an unspecified location, that was "consistent with a firearm injury, but with no penetration."

Antonio M. Romanucci, the lead lawyer representing Good's family, told the NYT that they would not be releasing the autopsy in full yet as they continue to gather more evidence.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office, which is responsible for the official autopsy, has yet to release any results. It is unclear who conducted the independent autopsy.

Good's injuries, according to the private autopsy, seem to align with incident reports and transcripts of 911 calls at the scene.