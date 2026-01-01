Trump administration illegally ended TPS for three countries, federal court rules

San Francisco, California - A federal court on Wednesday ruled that the Trump administration had illegally terminated Temporary Protected Status for Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal.

Immigrants' rights activists hold signs reading "TPS for Nicaragua" during a demonstration in Washington DC. © KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem "made a pre-ordained decision to end TPS and influenced the conditions review process to facilitate TPS terminations for Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal," US District Court Judge Trina L. Thompson wrote in her 52-page decision, rejecting the government's request to dismiss the case.

The ruling found Noem had failed to comply with the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires consideration of country conditions and consultation with the US State Department before ending TPS.

TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

"TPS has provided me and my children essential humanitarian protection," Sandhya Lama, a 43-year-old plaintiff from Nepal and mother of three US citizen children, said in a statement.

"I am grateful that this order means that I can return to work and live safely in the United States, but the Secretary should never have been allowed to act with such disregard for the law," added Lama, who has lived in the US since 2008.