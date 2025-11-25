Trump says he will end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced he will end the temporary status protecting Somali immigrants in Minnesota from deportation, claiming on Friday that his latest cut to refugee programs was a crime prevention measure.

President Donald Trump has said he will terminate TPS for Somalia "effective immediately." © REUTERS

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was "hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota," while accusing "Somali gangs" of harming locals.

"Send them back to where they came from. It's OVER!" he added.

TPS protects its holders from deportation and allows them to work. It is granted to people deemed to be in danger if they return to their home countries because of war, natural disaster, or other extraordinary circumstances.

Minnesota hosts one of the largest Somali populations outside of the eastern African nation, which has endured decades of conflict.

According to the Congressional record, around 705 Somali individuals have approved TPS applications as of March 31, and "DHS estimated that approximately 4,300 individuals may become newly eligible for TPS" were it to be extended.

TPS was initially granted to Somalis in 1991, and most recently extended in July 2024 "due to conditions in Somalia that prevent individuals from safely returning," according to the Department of Homeland Security.