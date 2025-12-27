Venezuelans once detained in notorious El Salvador prison seek justice in US courts

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuelan migrants among the 252 rounded up in the US in March and sent to a notorious Salvadoran prison demanded Friday the chance to challenge their designation as gang members before US courts.

Venezuelan migrants sent to a notorious Salvadoran prison by the Trump administration have demanded their chance to challenge their designation as gang members. © MARVIN RECINOS / AFP

At a press conference in Caracas, representatives of the men said they wanted a chance to clear their names.

The administration of President Donald Trump expelled the men by invoking the Alien Enemies Act and claiming they were members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

They were detained and sent to El Salvador's so-called Terrorism Confinement Center, where many say they were tortured.

The men were released four months later in a prisoner exchange deal with the US and returned to Venezuela.

A federal court in Washington this week ordered the Trump administration to draw up a plan to "facilitate the return" of dozens of the men.

A judge ruled they "should not have been removed in the manner that they were, with virtually no notice and no opportunity to contest the bases of their removal."

The court ordered the US government to give the men a chance to contest their gang designations in legal proceedings. This could also be done in other countries, it ruled.

The court gave the government two weeks to submit a proposal.

In a statement read out on their behalf on Friday, the migrants urged the US and Salvadoran governments to comply with the ruling.