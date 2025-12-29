US pledges $2 billion for UN humanitarian aid – along with "adapt, shrink, or die" warning

Geneva, Switzerland - Washington on Monday pledged an initial $2 billion for United Nations humanitarian aid in 2026 – far less than it has provided in recent years – warning UN agencies to "adapt, shrink, or die."

US Under Secretary of State for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom Jeremy Lewin (L) shakes hands with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher during the signing ceremony of a $2 billion pledge of US for UN humanitarian aid in 2026, at the US Mission in Geneva, on Monday. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP Photo

With its pledge, announced at the US mission in Geneva alongside UN aid chief Tom Fletcher, the US is pursuing a dramatic overhaul of how it funds UN humanitarian work.

Instead of handing funds to individual agencies, the US will funnel its contributions through the UN aid agency OCHA, headed by Fletcher, which earlier this year launched a so-called Humanitarian Reset to improve efficiency and accountability.

The US funds will then be distributed to 17 selected countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Myanmar, Sudan, and Ukraine.

The UN's Central Emergency Response Fund, which provides swift aid as new emergencies erupt or when existing crises rapidly deteriorate, will also receive a tranche of money.

"It is an initial anchor commitment," Jeremy Lewin, the senior US official for foreign assistance, humanitarian affairs, and religious freedom, told reporters.

"There are other countries that we will add, as we continue to get more funding into this mechanism."

Among the crisis situations not listed were Yemen and Afghanistan, where Lewin stressed the need to "prevent diversion to the Taliban and other US-designated foreign terrorist organizations."

Gaza was also absent, but Lewin said there would be more focus on aid for the war-ravaged Palestinian territory as US President Donald Trump's truce plan with Israel moves forward.

"This new model will better share the burden of UN humanitarian work with other developed countries and will require the UN to cut bloat, remove duplication, and commit to powerful new impact, accountability and oversight mechanisms," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X.

Lewin challenged other countries to match or beat US funding for UN aid.

According to UN data, the US remained the top humanitarian aid donor in the world in 2025, but that amount fell significantly to $2.7 billion – down from around $11 billion in 2023 and 2024, and from over $14 billion in 2022.

Other key donor countries have also been tightening their belts, triggering major upheaval in the global aid sector.

"Individual UN agencies will need to adapt, shrink, or die," a State Department statement said.