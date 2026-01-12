Former Fed chiefs slam "unprecedented" criminal probe into Jerome Powell

Former Federal Reserve chiefs have shared a statement condemning the criminal probe into current chair Jerome Powell. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Two Republican senators joined in rebuking President Donald Trump's administration and questioned the credibility of the Justice Department in targeting Powell, whom the president has long sought to replace in a push for lower interest rates.

On Sunday, Powell revealed that the Fed received grand jury subpoenas and threats of a criminal indictment relating to Senate testimony he gave in June.

The issue at hand was a $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed's headquarters. Last year, Trump floated the possibility of firing Powell over cost overruns for the historic buildings' facelift.

On Monday, ex-Fed chiefs Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan, and Janet Yellen joined other former economic leaders in slamming the Department of Justice's probe.

In a joint statement, they called it "an unprecedented attempt to use prosecutorial attacks" to undermine the Fed's independence.

"This is how monetary policy is made in emerging markets with weak institutions, with highly negative consequences for inflation and the functioning of their economies more broadly," the statement added.

"It has no place in the United States."

In an extraordinary statement on Sunday, Powell himself rebuked the administration, dismissing the building renovation and his testimony before Congress as "pretexts."

"The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president," he said.

He vowed to carry out his duties "without political fear or favor."