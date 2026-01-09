House advances bill to extend Affordable Care Act credits in rebuke to Trump and Johnson

Washington DC - The US House voted Thursday to revive health insurance subsidies that expired at the end of last year, offering hope to millions of Americans facing steep premium hikes – and pressuring the Senate to follow suit.

House representatives voted to advance a bill extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act – also known as Obamacare. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The bill, which passed with Democratic support and backing from a small bloc of Republicans defying their own leadership, would extend enhanced subsidies under the Affordable Care Act for three years.

Those subsidies lower monthly insurance costs for Americans who buy coverage on government-run marketplaces.

Their expiration on January 1 more than doubled payments for many households, reigniting a politically sensitive debate over health care affordability in a year set to be dominated by the high-stakes midterm congressional elections.

Even supporters concede the House bill is unlikely to become law in its current form.

President Donald Trump has criticized the subsidies as wasteful and has urged Republicans to push for changes, though he has also told lawmakers they may need to be flexible to reach a deal.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a staunch Trump loyalist, had resisted allowing the measure onto the floor.

But a handful of Republicans joined Democrats in using a rarely successful procedural maneuver – a discharge petition – to force the vote over leadership's objections.

Ultimately, 17 Republicans voted with Democrats to pass the bill, a public break that underscored growing anxiety among lawmakers from competitive districts about voter backlash over rising healthcare costs.