Trump reluctantly admits extension to Obamacare subsidies "may be necessary"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump reluctantly admitted that an extension to Obamacare subsidies may be necessary as a stop-gap while he implements his healthcare plans.
Trump expressed hesitation to extend Obamacare subsidies that will expire at the end of the year, but admitted that such a move may be necessary while he finalizes his plan for healthcare.
"Some kind of extension may be necessary to get something else done, because the unaffordable care act has been a disaster," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.
"We're looking at different alternatives" to the Affordable Care Act, Trump said when asked whether he'll soon unveil a healthcare plan.
"I like my plan the best – don't give any money to the insurance companies. Give it to the people directly, let them go out, buy their own health care plan," Trump continued. "We're look at that, if that could work."
When pushed on a potential extension to Obamacare subsidies for health insurance providers, Trump simply said, "I'd rather not."
"Somebody said I wanna extend them for two years. I don't want to extend them for two years. I'd rather not extend them at all."
Trump prepares health policy plan
Trump is backing a plan to give money directly to Obamacare enrollees through a health savings account, using the money currently subsidizing insurers.
The details of the plan are unclear and seem to contradict a leaked plan, shot down by Trump, which could see the ACA's subsidies extended by two years in exchange for limitations such as an income cap.
"A lot of Democrats want this plan to happen," Trump said of his payment plan. "They would love to see the money go to the people and the people go out and get their own health care."
Cover photo: AFP/Jim Watson