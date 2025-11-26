Trump reluctantly admits extension to Obamacare subsidies "may be necessary"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump reluctantly admitted that an extension to Obamacare subsidies may be necessary as a stop-gap while he implements his healthcare plans.

Trump expressed hesitation to extend Obamacare subsidies that will expire at the end of the year, but admitted that such a move may be necessary while he finalizes his plan for healthcare.

"Some kind of extension may be necessary to get something else done, because the unaffordable care act has been a disaster," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

"We're looking at different alternatives" to the Affordable Care Act, Trump said when asked whether he'll soon unveil a healthcare plan.

"I like my plan the best – don't give any money to the insurance companies. Give it to the people directly, let them go out, buy their own health care plan," Trump continued. "We're look at that, if that could work."

When pushed on a potential extension to Obamacare subsidies for health insurance providers, Trump simply said, "I'd rather not."

"Somebody said I wanna extend them for two years. I don't want to extend them for two years. I'd rather not extend them at all."