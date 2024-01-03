Multiple state capitol buildings evacuated over bomb threats

Frankfort, Kentucky - Several state capitol buildings across the United States were evacuated Wednesday over multiple bomb threats, according to officials, one of whom said a "mass email" was responsible for triggering the security response.

The Kentucky capitol building was one of several evacuated due to bomb threats on Wednesday. © Jon Cherry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

No explosives or threatening items were found as police evacuated and swept the statehouses in Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Montana following an apparent hoax threat, officials and local media reported.

"While everyone is safe, KSP [Kentucky State Police] has asked everyone to evacuate the state Capitol and is investigating a threat received by the Secretary of State's Office," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote on X, the former Twitter.

Michon Lindstrom, a spokesperson for Kentucky's secretary of state, said the threat was in the form of a "mass email" sent out to multiple secretaries of state across the country, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, a local newspaper.

"I placed multiple explosives inside of your State Capitol. The explosives [sic] are well hidden inside, and they will go off in a few hours. I will make sure you all end up dead," the email read.

The scare came three days before the anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters who launched a failed bid to stop certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.